River Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $309.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.93.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

