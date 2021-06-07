Analysts Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to post $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,492. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.71. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.