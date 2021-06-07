Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) to post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the lowest is ($0.91). Constellation Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.67) to ($3.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($3.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05).

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNST. Truist cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

CNST stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.76. 53,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,066. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.