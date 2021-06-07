PressOne Price Reaches $0.0292 on Top Exchanges (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 7th. PressOne has a total market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $909.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PressOne coin can now be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PressOne has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00076047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00027264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.61 or 0.01052500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.89 or 0.10252635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00053638 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne (PRS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. The official website for PressOne is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

PressOne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

