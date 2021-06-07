Innova Market Capitalization Achieves $384,409.17 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0557 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $384,409.17 and approximately $38.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Innova has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000080 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003205 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.