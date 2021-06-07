Loopring (LRC) Market Cap Hits $429.66 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000982 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $429.66 million and $25.11 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00076047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00027264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.61 or 0.01052500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.89 or 0.10252635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00053638 BTC.

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,423,784 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

