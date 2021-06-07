Analysts Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Compass Minerals International posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMP. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,408. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.62. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $71.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

