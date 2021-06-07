Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ: AVAH):
- 5/24/2021 – Aveanna Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/24/2021 – Aveanna Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/24/2021 – Aveanna Healthcare is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/24/2021 – Aveanna Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/24/2021 – Aveanna Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/24/2021 – Aveanna Healthcare is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/24/2021 – Aveanna Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/24/2021 – Aveanna Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/24/2021 – Aveanna Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.
- 5/24/2021 – Aveanna Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
AVAH stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,476. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $12.37.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.