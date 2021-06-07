Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ: AVAH):

5/24/2021 – Aveanna Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Aveanna Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Aveanna Healthcare is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Aveanna Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Aveanna Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Aveanna Healthcare is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Aveanna Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Aveanna Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Aveanna Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Aveanna Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

AVAH stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,476. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $12.37.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

