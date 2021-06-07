Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 811,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 62,200 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $45,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $57.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

