Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 2,356 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 24,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 458,607 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,792,000 after buying an additional 30,224 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 218,960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,076,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,649 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $233.38 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.80.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

