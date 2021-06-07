State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Shares Gap Down to $18.50

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.50, but opened at $18.10. State Auto Financial shares last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 447 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $798.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

