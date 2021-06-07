Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 487 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.5% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,459,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 383,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,090,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,858. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.91 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.