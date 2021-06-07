Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.72

Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.72 and last traded at $50.46, with a volume of 30948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.73.

Several research firms recently commented on MLHR. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.19 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 2,148.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,992,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,668,000 after acquiring an additional 526,738 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,877,000 after acquiring an additional 521,345 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herman Miller Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.