AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.90. 82,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,195,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.68. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

