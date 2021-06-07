Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 297.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,880 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $2,018,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 163.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in General Motors by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in General Motors by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 94,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.31. 428,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,627,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.03.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

