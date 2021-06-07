Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 3,067 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $206,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,946,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,970 shares of company stock valued at $41,692,961. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $237.48 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.00. The company has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

