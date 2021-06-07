Brokerages Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.45. Aptiv posted earnings of ($1.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mark Stevens increased its position in Aptiv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Aptiv by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,631. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 92.82, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

