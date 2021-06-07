Golem (GLM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.24 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, Golem has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000868 BTC on major exchanges. Golem has a market capitalization of $310.11 million and $2.24 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00076212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00027463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.53 or 0.01054066 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,673.64 or 0.10284089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00053378 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem (GLM) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

