Zacks: Analysts Expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.78 Million

Brokerages expect that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will report sales of $197.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.90 million. Stamps.com posted sales of $206.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year sales of $787.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $800.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $856.27 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $891.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Stamps.com stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.40. 1,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,133. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.40.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

