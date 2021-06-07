CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to post $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.93%. CACI International’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.80.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CACI International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in CACI International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CACI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in CACI International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

CACI International stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,889. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.96. CACI International has a one year low of $190.16 and a one year high of $266.31.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

