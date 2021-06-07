Electroneum Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $166.19 million and $336,278.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000162 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,870,281,814 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

