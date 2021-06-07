Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,592 shares during the period. Diageo makes up about 2.3% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $17,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.63. 3,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,950. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $195.02. The company has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

