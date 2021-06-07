Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $10.68

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $10.44. Yatsen shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 11,215 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 86 Research assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yatsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of -3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.64.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). Research analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,258,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $24,650,000. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter valued at $1,445,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $7,913,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,737,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after buying an additional 25,409 shares in the last quarter. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

