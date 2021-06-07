Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Danaher by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Danaher by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

DHR stock opened at $242.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.51 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

