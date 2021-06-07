PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,573 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 3.9% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $58,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 62,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.62 on Monday, reaching $261.42. 23,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,454,845. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.89 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.77. The stock has a market cap of $307.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,219 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

