Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.34

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.34 and last traded at C$5.24, with a volume of 29400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.11.

BNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.71 million and a P/E ratio of -7.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.07.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$31.76 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, with a total value of C$26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,271,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,010,119.65. Insiders acquired 29,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,058 over the last three months.

About Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

