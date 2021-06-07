Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.49

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.49 and last traded at C$8.48, with a volume of 433075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.04.

CTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,340.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.40.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

