The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,190 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in The Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.38.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $249.45. The stock had a trading volume of 210,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,798,458. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.64.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.