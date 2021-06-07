OREO (ORE) Price Tops $0.0009

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, OREO has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. OREO has a total market cap of $80,123.52 and approximately $26,429.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OREO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,683.83 or 0.99885957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00041984 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.12 or 0.01097617 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.43 or 0.00521858 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.43 or 0.00398701 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00079827 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004401 BTC.

OREO Profile

OREO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling OREO

