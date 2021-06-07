QuantumScape (QS) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare QuantumScape to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares QuantumScape and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A -$1.10 billion -78.92 QuantumScape Competitors $688.62 million $10.63 million 0.60

QuantumScape’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A QuantumScape Competitors -7.32% -16.50% -4.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for QuantumScape and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 1 2 2 0 2.20 QuantumScape Competitors 59 476 689 11 2.53

QuantumScape presently has a consensus target price of $55.25, suggesting a potential upside of 79.50%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 1.31%. Given QuantumScape’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

QuantumScape competitors beat QuantumScape on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

