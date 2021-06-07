Zacks: Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Earnings of -$4.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.93) and the highest is ($3.20). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings per share of ($6.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year earnings of ($13.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.16) to ($10.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCL shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

RCL stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.73. The company had a trading volume of 65,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.78.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,465,911 in the last three months. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

