Palouse Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,635 Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 41,913 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 182,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,928 shares of company stock valued at $704,543 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,169. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $998.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.50.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KELYA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

