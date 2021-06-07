Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 368.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after buying an additional 65,120 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.27.

Visa stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.70. The stock had a trading volume of 159,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693,139. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.57. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $449.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

