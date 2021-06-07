Bollard Group LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 43,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 161,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,104 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 68,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $25.50. 39,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.35.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,308 shares of company stock valued at $272,936. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

