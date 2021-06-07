International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,646 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

IBM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.50. 68,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

