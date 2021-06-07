Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Purchases 3,700 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 3.2% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1,798.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Intuit by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.71 on Monday, reaching $460.22. 5,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,730. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.24. The company has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.19 and a fifty-two week high of $463.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

