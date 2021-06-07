BancorpSouth Bank Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BancorpSouth Bank reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.5% of BancorpSouth Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AbbVie stock remained flat at $$112.36 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 46,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,075. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.68. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28. The company has a market capitalization of $198.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.
In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
