BancorpSouth Bank Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BancorpSouth Bank reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.5% of BancorpSouth Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock remained flat at $$112.36 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 46,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,075. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.68. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28. The company has a market capitalization of $198.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

