Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $77,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $382.04. 36,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $372.97. The stock has a market cap of $169.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

