First Horizon Corp Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of First Horizon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 54,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 61,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 128,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 600,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,045,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.86. 371,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,078,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $226.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

