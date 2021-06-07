St. James Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

St. James Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 362,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MWA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth about $23,515,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,644 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,691,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,491,000 after purchasing an additional 492,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

MWA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.55. 16,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,847. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.