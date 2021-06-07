St. James Investment Company LLC Lowers Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

St. James Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,794 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for approximately 5.9% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DuPont de Nemours worth $44,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,826,000 after purchasing an additional 529,915 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,007,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DD traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.85. 18,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,497,484. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.10. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

