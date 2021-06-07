St. James Investment Company LLC Sells 56,674 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

St. James Investment Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,674 shares during the period. Equity Commonwealth comprises approximately 3.4% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $25,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQC. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

EQC remained flat at $$27.85 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 8,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,741. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.98. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 397.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

