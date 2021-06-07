Bollard Group LLC Acquires 577 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $206,558,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in Nutrien by 660.2% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,975,000 after buying an additional 2,000,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,824,000 after buying an additional 1,510,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Nutrien by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,355,000 after buying an additional 1,092,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.67. 100,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,721. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

