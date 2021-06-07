Zacks: Analysts Expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.73 Million

Analysts expect that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will post sales of $173.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.15 million. Standex International posted sales of $139.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $653.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $651.10 million to $655.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $676.53 million, with estimates ranging from $673.85 million to $679.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SXI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,426. Standex International has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

