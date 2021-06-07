imbrex 24-Hour Volume Reaches $57.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. imbrex has a market cap of $110,097.33 and $57.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, imbrex has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get imbrex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00077155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.82 or 0.01068494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.00 or 0.10360644 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00054034 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex (REX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.