Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.77 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $28.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

