Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.09

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 36215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSEC shares. TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 142.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,515,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after acquiring an additional 90,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 29,124 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 99.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 492,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 245,856 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 333,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 35,228 shares during the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

