PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 12,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 158,541 shares.The stock last traded at $16.99 and had previously closed at $17.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $632.24 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.94.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. On average, analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 26,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 183,432 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 129,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

