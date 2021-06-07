ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Down 8.3%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares dropped 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $16.05. Approximately 23,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,353,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82.

In related news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $241,189.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,689,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,464,522.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

