ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Down 8.3%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares dropped 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $16.05. Approximately 23,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,353,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)
ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.
Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.