Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) rose 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 153,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,901,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

GEVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.17.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2,272.17%. Analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

